'Wolf-like Predator' Sparks Panic After It Tries To Snatch Baby In UP

Sambhal: A two-month-old baby had a near brush with death after he almost fell prey to a wolf-like predator that took him away in his mouth before leaving him aside after being chased by the kid's family members. The incident took place in the village of Kudh in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh.

Family members said the wild animal snatched the baby, who was sleeping in the lap of his grandmother. Luckily, the child, who was wrapped in a blanket, escaped unhurt.

While climbing the wall, the wild animal lost its grip and the child fell. The animal, however, took away the blanket.

After receiving the information, officials of the forest department headed by the DFO reached the village. Cameras have been installed to identify and catch the animal.

At that time, the family members of Ramveer, a farmer, were sleeping in the house. His daughter-in-law Vinita was sleeping in the courtyard of the house with her son Priyanshu whose grandmother Kusum was also sleeping nearby. On Monday morning at about 4 am, she woke up after hearing Priyanshu crying. She took Priyanshu in her lap.

According to the family members, a wild animal suddenly entered their house by jumping over the wall of the house. It pounced upon the child sleeping in the blanket and took it in its mouth. When the child's grandmother raised an alarm, the family members rushed to the spot and the animal fled leaving the child.

Panic gripped the villagers due to the fear of a 'wolf movement.' DFO Suraj, however, ruled out the presence of wolves in the district. He termed the matter of lifting the child 'suspicious'. He said some scratch-like marks have been found on the wall but no footprints were found. A camera has been installed in the village. The forest officials will visit the village again. The villagers have been instructed not to go out alone.