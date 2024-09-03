ETV Bharat / state

Wolf Attacks In Bihar's Gaya: Several People Injured, Villagers Kill One Animal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

After Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, villagers of Maksudpur area in Bihar's Gaya district have complained of wolf attacks. One wolf was killed by the villagers while many people sustained bite injuries. Forest department has set up cages to trap the wolves.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Gaya (Bihar): While wolves continue to terrorise villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a similar situation has erupted in Bihar's Gaya district where several people were injured in wolf attacks. Angry villagers have recently killed a wolf and the forest department has also launched an operation to trap the animals.

The Maksudpur area of Khijrasarai in Gaya is witnessing frequent incidents of wolf attacks. Villagers have killed a wolf while a search has been launched by the forest department. The forest team has placed meat pieces in cages but no wolves could be trapped till now. Thus, people of the area are living in fear and panic.

Villagers said that Maksudpur is a hilly area, located near the forest resulting which, many wild animals stray into the human habitations. Some time ago, a woman was targeted but due to the presence of villagers, her life was saved though she sustained severe injuries. Villagers are trying to guard the area with sticks.

Even though residents have complained of wolf attacks, the forest department claimed that it can be jackals who are targeting the villages. "It is likely that the attacks are by jackals and not wolves. Some people have fallen victims. We are speaking to the medical teams and after confirmation by doctors it will become clear as to whether the injuries are due to jackal bites or wolf bites. It is unlikely that wolves are behind the attacks," DFO, Gaya said.

According to villagers, the wolves have taken shelter in the dilapidated Maksudpur Fort, located in Khijrasarai block of Gaya district, which was once the pride of Magadh empire. The fort, spanning over 40 bighas of land, was used as the residence of Maksudpur kings till 1934. Ajay Singh, a descendant of this princely state, presently looks after this state.

Ajay Singh, said that its first king was Pitambar Singh Bahadur (1763 to 1824) and after this, Rameshwar Prasad Singh and Chandeshwar Narayan Singh were the kings of the princely state.

