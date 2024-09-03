ETV Bharat / state

Wolf Attacks In Bihar's Gaya: Several People Injured, Villagers Kill One Animal

Gaya (Bihar): While wolves continue to terrorise villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a similar situation has erupted in Bihar's Gaya district where several people were injured in wolf attacks. Angry villagers have recently killed a wolf and the forest department has also launched an operation to trap the animals.

The Maksudpur area of Khijrasarai in Gaya is witnessing frequent incidents of wolf attacks. Villagers have killed a wolf while a search has been launched by the forest department. The forest team has placed meat pieces in cages but no wolves could be trapped till now. Thus, people of the area are living in fear and panic.

Villagers said that Maksudpur is a hilly area, located near the forest resulting which, many wild animals stray into the human habitations. Some time ago, a woman was targeted but due to the presence of villagers, her life was saved though she sustained severe injuries. Villagers are trying to guard the area with sticks.

Even though residents have complained of wolf attacks, the forest department claimed that it can be jackals who are targeting the villages. "It is likely that the attacks are by jackals and not wolves. Some people have fallen victims. We are speaking to the medical teams and after confirmation by doctors it will become clear as to whether the injuries are due to jackal bites or wolf bites. It is unlikely that wolves are behind the attacks," DFO, Gaya said.