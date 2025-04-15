ETV Bharat / state

Wolf Attack in Bahraich: Child Succumbs To Injuries After Being Dragged Away

Bahraich: A sense of fear has gripped the Mahsi area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh after a dreaded wolf attacked an eight-year-old boy. In the Hardi area, the wolf attacked and dragged the child away. Although the child screamed and the family raised an alarm--prompting the wolf to release him--he had already sustained serious injuries. Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In Sisaiya Churaman village of Hardi area, eight-year-old Ghanshyam was sleeping next to his mother on Sunday night when a wolf attacked him. The wolf started dragging the child away, but the child's screams alerted the family, and they rushed to rescue the child. After hearing the commotion, the wolf, startled, abandoned the child and fled. By that time, the wolf had dragged the child a considerable distance from the house. Ghanshyam suffered severe injuries from the wolf's sharp teeth. Immediately, he was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

The child's father, Sambhar, stated that after the wolf's attack, the child was admitted to the hospital, but died during treatment. There have been allegations of negligence in the medical treatment. Meanwhile, the forest department is investigating the incident. Officials from the forest department stated that only after further investigation will it be confirmed, which animal was responsible for the attack.