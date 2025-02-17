ETV Bharat / state

'Without Grandfather, Wedding Seems Incomplete': Rajasthan Man Languishing In Pakistan Jail For 38 Years; Family Awaits Return

Barmer: As young Jagdish Singh donned the groom's attire on his wedding day on Sunday, the usual happiness and enthusiasm were missing.

“Without grandfather, this wedding seems incomplete,” Jagdish said as he dearly missed his grandfather, Bhagu Singh, who remains imprisoned in a jail in Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed the border 38 years ago.

Rajasthan Man Languishing In Pakistan Jail For 38 Years; Family Awaits Return (ETV Bharat)

Singh, who hails from Dhanau village in Barmer district of Rajasthan, had accidentally crossed the border while grazing cattle in 1986, and remains imprisoned in Pakistan ever since. His wife Laxmi Kanwar and the entire family are still waiting to get a glimpse of him.

Bhagu Singh's son, Arjun Singh said that his father accidentally crossed the border while grazing cattle in the border village Gohad Ka Tala in the year 1986, after which he never returned home.

“We got the news that my father was captured by Pakistani Rangers and put in jail. We tried every possible way to bring him back, appealed to the government, but the pleas were not heard anywhere,” he said.