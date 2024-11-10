With Spike In Tourists, First Indian Village Mana Sees Rising Employment Opportunities

Dehradun: World-famous Mana village located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which was known as Manibhadra in the past, has undergone a complete makeover as a rise in tourists has resulted in an increase in employment opportunities.

The village, located on the India-Tibet border, is important from both strategic and spiritual point of view. This village was once called the last village of the country, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, it is recording a new story of progress after attaining the status of 'First Indian Village'. It is believed that saint Ved Vyas wrote many texts in this village, from where Saraswati river has originated.

Although Mana village was always frequented by tourists, the turnout was very low earlier. After PM Modi addressed this as 'First Indian Village', there has been a spike in tourists as devotees coming on the Chardham Yatra also visit here. Along with enjoying the beauty of the place, tourists are keen on knowing its history. It has thus carved a different identity in Uttarakhand's tourism sector. The boost on tourism sector has in turn created newer employment scope for people living here and its surrounding areas.

Mana village is changing rapidly:

About four years ago, residents of Mana village were engaged only in their daily routine, but now one can see several commercial activities here. Nearly 60 houses of this village have now been converted into homestays and shops.

Saraswati river originates from Mana village and disappears after merging with Alaknanda river. After this, Saraswati is seen in Prayagraj. The Vedvyas cave, Bhimpur and Sapt Sarovar waterfalls are some of the popular tourist spots here. This village is known as 'curse-free' and 'sin-free'. Witnessing the rise in tourists, locals have ventured into different businesses. Women are also earning well by selling their handmade woolen clothes.

Badrinath priest Ashutosh Dimri said in the last few years, the number of tourists coming here has increased, due to which there has been a lot of hustle and bustle here. "This village is also known for religious tourism and is the only village in Uttarakhand that is visited by the maximum number of tourists. Seven out of 10 people coming to Badrinath visit Mana village," he said.

Pravita, a pilgrim, who came to Mana village after Badrinath, said this place is very beautiful and one can see the Saraswati river here. She said that people here are very friendly and the weather too is excellent. Pravita said that she has visited many cities and countries but after coming to this village, it seems to be the best.