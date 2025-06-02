ETV Bharat / state

With Schools Reopening, Kerala’s Students Head Back To Classrooms With Energy And Enthusiasm

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Kozhikode: After a two-month summer break, schools across Kerala reopened on Monday, marking the beginning of the 2025–26 academic year. The reopening saw familiar scenes of students returning to classrooms, with many schools organising welcome programmes to ease students back into the routine.

In Kozhikode, the academic year was officially inaugurated at various schools, where students marked their first day on campus with cultural programmes. "We’ve been preparing for this for over a week. We received many suggestions and held several discussions on how to organise the welcome programmes effectively. That is how we are organising this programme," said Asha, who works as a teacher.

In Thiruvananthapuram, schools welcomed students with songs and celebrations as the new academic year began. Many schools also reported a rise in fresh admissions this year. Parents were equally excited to drop off their children.

The schools had closed in early April for the summer vacation, following the completion of the previous academic year. Now, with classrooms buzzing once again, the focus shifts to settling in and starting the year on a strong note. (With PTI inputs).

