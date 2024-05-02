With Rs 95,000 in Hand, NC's Omar Abdullah Contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat

Srinagar: As the electoral battleground intensifies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 20, 2024, all eyes are on the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is gearing up for a challenging contest. Omar, who serves as the Vice-President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, has emerged as a prominent candidate in the region, vying for the parliamentary seat.

At 53, Omar's political journey is deeply entrenched in the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. With a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, he has been a stalwart figure in regional politics, having served as both a Member of Parliament and a Member of the Legislative Assembly (J&K) in the past.

In a detailed declaration submitted as part of his nomination affidavit, Omar disclosed a notable growth trajectory with occasional fluctuations in the last five years. Starting at Rs 7,92,093 in 2019-20, followed by a notable increase to Rs 11,73,030 in 2020-21. This upward trend continued into 2021-22, with his income tax payment rising further to Rs 13,20,460. However, the following fiscal year, 2022-23, saw a significant spike in Abdullah's income tax payment, reaching Rs 19,39,620. Subsequently, in 2023-24, there was a notable decrease back to Rs 13,20,460, indicating a fluctuation in his income over the years.

Omar, also a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has revealed that he is separated from his wife with divorce proceedings pending before the Supreme Court. Despite this personal challenge, he maintains a clean record, with no criminal cases or convictions against him. In terms of wealth, Omar's assets include a total gross value of Rs 54.45 lakhs, with Rs 95,000 cash and Rs 23,50,048 in various bank accounts. His jewellery holdings are valued at Rs 30 lakhs. Interestingly, his declaration reveals a lack of immovable assets, including agricultural or non-agricultural land, and residential, or commercial properties. He also does not possess any motor vehicles.

The Lok Sabha race in Baramulla is shaping up to be fiercely competitive, with notable contenders such as Sajad Gani Lone from the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, Mir Mohammad Fayaz representing the People's Democratic Party and jailed Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Er Rashid, running as an independent candidate.

