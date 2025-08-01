ETV Bharat / state

With Respect, From Bengal: Nadia Sculptor Crafts Bangabandhu Bust For Bangladesh Dispatch

Krishnagar(West Bengal): As political storms continue to rage and anti-India hate campaigns run in Bangladesh, a pair of nimble hands has quietly begun shaping resistance, not through protest but through his art— a potent medium of his message.

In his modest studio in Krishnagar’s Vishtri village, sculptor Rana Mallick is giving Bangabandhu a new form and with it, giving back the dignity that vandals tried to erase.

Less than a year ago, on August 5, 2024, a five-week violent protest in Bangladesh saw the demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh's Independence from Pakistan.

The new bust of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, which is being sculpted in Krishnagar will be sent to Bangladesh — not for public display, but to be installed in a private home within just a few days.

The bust is almost complete and will soon make its way to the home of Nijhum Majumdar, a Bangladeshi citizen who commissioned the statue with a simple wish. He wants his children to grow up knowing the man who led their nation to freedom.

According to Majumdar, Bangabandhu acquires a special place in his countrymen's hearts. Undaunted by threats of attacks, he also declared his wish on social media, risking life in Bangladesh, where attacks and murders of minorities are common in the pretext of blasphemy.