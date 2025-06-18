With Karnataka Govt Firm On Ban, Future Of Bike Taxi Services Depend On HC's Final Order

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: The bike taxis, which were taken off the Bengaluru roads from Monday (June 16), are unlikely to return on roads anytime soon, as the Karnataka Government has remained firm in its decision of not allowing bike taxi services in the state.

The reason the State Government has put forth in the High Court, where the matter is being heard, is that bikes and scooters are meant for personal use and using them for transport purposes is illegal as it violates the motorcycle registration conditions. Allowing bike taxis to operate will negatively impact the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers was another reason cited.

"What are bikes and scooters meant for? For personal use, right? Moreover, there are over 1.7 lakh auto rickshaws in Bengaluru and over 6,500 public transport buses. Allowing bike taxis will directly impact the livelihoods of these auto drivers who have been legally operating with requisite licenses," Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told ETV Bharat.

Bike taxi services came to halt in Bengaluru from Monday following a refusal by a division bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice V Kameshwara Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar to stay the order of the single bench which held that operation of bike taxis cannot be allowed unless the State Government notifies relevant guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The single bench in its order dated April 2 had given six weeks time for bike taxi services to stop. It was later extended till June 15.

Notably, the single bench was approached by bike taxi aggregators -Uber India Systems Private Limited, ANI Technologies Private Limited and Roppen Transportation Services Limited - in 2024 seeking a direction to the state government to permit the registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles having yellow registration plates.

The state government contended that the applications for grant of license for bike taxis cannot be considered as there is no provision to grant license for the motorcycle taxi aggregator under Karnataka on Demand Transportation Aggregators Rules 2016. The next hearing is scheduled on June 24.

Bike Taxi Association Seeks Rahul Gandhi’s intervention

Not willing to bow down, the aggregators tried to circumvent the ban by rebranding these services as ‘bike parcel’ and ‘bike courier’ but strict action by the police brought their last ditch effort to a halt. Since Monday, police have seized over 130 bike taxis.

With no relief coming their way, the Namma Bike Taxi Association on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking their intervention in the matter.

"Over 25,000 families depend on the earnings that come from bike taxi services in Bengaluru. A lot of students, unemployed youths including women especially from economically weaker sections are able to meet their personal and family expenses because of bike taxis. Banning these services will snatch their right to earn. The CM and Rahul Gandhi must intervene and help us out," says Mohammed Salim, President, Namma Bike Taxi Association, Bengaluru.

He also argued that when other metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have these bike taxi services, why can't Bengaluru have this? "Are there no auto rickshaws or public transport buses in other metro cities?," he said. When ETV Bharat independently verified, barring Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir, majority of states have allowed bike taxis.

Adi Narayana M, President, Bike Taxi Drivers Welfare Association, said the Union Government has clarified in 2024 itself that under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, motorcycles with engine capacity of more than 25 cc will fall under the definition of contract carriage and they can be allowed to carry passengers for commercial purposes. "Despite this, the Government is not coming to our help. They are doing it only under the pressure from auto rickshaw unions," he added.

On the other hand, auto-rickshaw drivers and unions have opposed bike taxi services since the start of their operations claiming that bike taxis eat their earnings. In the last 3-4 years, several instances of attacks on bike taxi riders by auto drivers have been reported. "Bike taxis certainly are a danger to us. Ever since they have been operating we are facing problems. They must be banned," said Raghu, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Bike taxis are beneficial to both riders and commuters

Sanjay, a law student from Nagamangala, who switches into a bike taxi driver after his college hours, said the ban has snatched his livelihood. "Since my family's financial condition is not good, I have taken this job since February. I used to earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 a month which was sufficient enough to meet my college and other expenses. But now I have to depend on my family or find a new job. Because of the time flexibility, riding a bike taxi suited me the best," he said.

The bike taxi users are also disappointed with the ban as the service was not only cost-effective but also very handy for last mile connectivity. “I have been using bike taxis for my local commute for the past two years. The reason being their easy availability, cost effectiveness and their ability to bypass the traffic jams unlike taxis and autos," said Suryanarayan.

"From Sanjayanagar to MG Road, an auto or taxi ride will cost between Rs 140 to Rs 210 whereas bike taxi service will cost you just Rs 90 to Rs 100. Moreover, during peak hours it is difficult to get an auto or taxi. The Government must reconsider its decision and allow bike taxis," Yogish, an accountant at a private firm on MG Road, said.

Urban transport expert Dr MN Shrihari said the Government must conduct a study on the issue and if these taxis are proving to be useful in making the city commute-easy and also ensure better last-mile connectivity, then it must consider allowing them to operate. "No doubt that there are issues like the safety of the passengers and livelihood of auto drivers are involved in this matter. The government can always frame suitable rules and regulations to address these issues," he added.