With Fresh Caste Survey Beginning September 22, Karnataka CM Appeals People To Participate In Survey

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed to people of Karnataka to participate in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, popularly known as caste survey, starting September 22.

"I appeal to every citizen of the state to participate in this survey and promptly answer all the questions to be asked by the enumerators," Siddaramaiah told reporters emphasizing that the survey is a crucial step towards achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all sections of society.

"Providing accurate information by every household is essential for the Government to formulate policies that ensure just and equal society," he added.

The survey to be conducted by the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission aims to cover the state's entire seven crore population. Around 1.75 lakh teachers will be deployed to carry out the survey to be held between September 22 and October 7. "These teachers will be paid Rs 20,000 each," the CM said.

The survey will employ several technological measures to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness. Each household will be geo-tagged using their electricity meter numbers and assigned a Unique Household ID. "This process has already been completed for 1.55 lakh houses. Even households without an electricity connection will be covered in the survey," the CM added.

During the survey, ration cards and Aadhar details will be linked to mobile numbers of the family members. In case the households are locked during the visit of the enumerators, such households can participate in the survey online.