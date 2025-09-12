With Fresh Caste Survey Beginning September 22, Karnataka CM Appeals People To Participate In Survey
Siddaramaiah Government junked the report of a similar survey conducted in 2015 following opposition from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed to people of Karnataka to participate in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, popularly known as caste survey, starting September 22.
"I appeal to every citizen of the state to participate in this survey and promptly answer all the questions to be asked by the enumerators," Siddaramaiah told reporters emphasizing that the survey is a crucial step towards achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all sections of society.
"Providing accurate information by every household is essential for the Government to formulate policies that ensure just and equal society," he added.
The survey to be conducted by the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission aims to cover the state's entire seven crore population. Around 1.75 lakh teachers will be deployed to carry out the survey to be held between September 22 and October 7. "These teachers will be paid Rs 20,000 each," the CM said.
The survey will employ several technological measures to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness. Each household will be geo-tagged using their electricity meter numbers and assigned a Unique Household ID. "This process has already been completed for 1.55 lakh houses. Even households without an electricity connection will be covered in the survey," the CM added.
During the survey, ration cards and Aadhar details will be linked to mobile numbers of the family members. In case the households are locked during the visit of the enumerators, such households can participate in the survey online.
Government junks previous caste census
This is the second caste survey being conducted by the state government in a span of 10 years. During the first tenure of Siddaramaiah, similar exercise was carried out in 2015. But the commission could not submit its report on technical grounds before the end of the tenure of Siddaramaiah Government. The JDS-Congress coalition and the BJP governments that succeeded Siddaramaiah Government made no efforts to get the report forcing the Congress to promise the implementation of the caste census report in its manifesto for the 2023 assembly elections.
The Congress Government received the caste census report prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but did not accept it owing to stiff opposition from politically influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. Both the communities blamed the survey of being unscientific and undercounting their respective populations while demanding a re-survey. As per the leaked data of the census, the population of both the communities stood at 66.35 lakh (11%) and 61.58 lakh (10.3%) respectively which were far lower than what these communities had been claiming over the years. Even Brahmins made similar claims.
Unable to go against the sentiments of their respective communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga MLAs and ministers also privately opposed the census findings forcing the party high command to intervene and direct Siddaramaiah to junk the 2015 survey and order for a fresh one.
