With Buses Going Off Roads Delhi Heads Towards Public Transport Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi is facing a public transport crisis with more than 2400 buses going off the roads in the last year and a half.

This is causing a lot of convenience to the common people. While the number of CNG buses is on the decline, the electric buses are not able to compensate in terms of numbers. It is being assumed that the scenario is set to worsen in the coming days, with more buses going off the roads.

According to the information available, there were around 8240 buses in Delhi in January 2024of which 6940 were CNG buses and 1300 were electric buses. But by July 2025, the total number of buses has come down to 5835, of which 2920 are CNG, while the electric buses have increased to 2915.

On July 15, the agreement on 533 CNG buses under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System (DIMTS) came to an end. In addition to this, there are chances of another 452 over-age buses run by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) going off the roads. This would mean 985 buses going off the roads in July alone.

DTC figures reveal that 111 buses were removed in April, while the figures for the next two months were 232 and 96, respectively. Another 793 buses had gone off the roads in February and March, with the latter accounting for 345 buses, which is the biggest tally till now.