With AQI Reaching Unhealthy 202, Stage-I Of GRAP Imposed In Delhi

New Delhi: With Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 202 in the 'Poor' zone of Delhi, Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed in the national capital.

The sub-committee on GRAP took the decision after going through projections of IMD and IITM indicating poor air quality in Delhi due to low ventilation coefficients, reducing wind speeds and adverse meteorological conditions.

Implementation of GRAP Stage-I Measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on the directions of the Supreme Court had released a new GRAP schedule on December 13, 2024, to be enforced as and when required. Due to better air quality, Stage-I and II measures were earlier withdrawn on February 24 and March 3, 2025. But with deteriorating conditions, the Sub-Committee has now decided to implement Stage-I measures in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

Under Stage-I, the authorities will strengthen measures of pollution control, such as

1. Strengthened enforcement of mitigation of dust at construction and demolition sites

2. Close monitoring of road dust management

3. Control on industrial effluents and incineration of wastes

4. Improved public awareness campaign for mitigating vehicle emissions and

5. Persuading citizens to adopt GRAP citizen charter to contain pollution levels

The CAQM has asked all the concerned agencies to keep a watch and ensure strict adherence to these measures so that air quality does not further deteriorate.

Weather and Air Quality Trends in Delhi

Following two days of chilly and windy weather, Delhi woke up to clear skies on Friday. Fluctuating weather was seen in the city, with temperatures set to rise consistently. Maximum temperatures are predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to touch 30°C, with a foggy morning and warm temperatures during the day. The temperature is set to dip to 13°C, with 12 km/h winds. IMD has predicted rise in temperatue in the next few days with mercury likely to touch up to 34°C by March 11, marking the shift from winter to summer. Recent snowfall and rain in northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir have caused a cold wave in Delhi-NCR, impacting day temperatures.

Air Quality and Pollution Control Efforts

Even as there was a short episode of moderate air quality, the AQI rose from 123 on March 6 to 172 on March 7 before deteriorating further to 202, leading to the reimposition of GRAP Stage-I controls. The elevation in pollution has been linked to a mix of local emissions as well as unfavourable weather conditions such as low wind speed and poor dispersion. While pollution control measures have helped stabilize air quality in recent months, continued vigilance is required to prevent a relapse into more severe pollution categories. The Sub-Committee on GRAP will closely monitor the situation and review further actions based on AQI trends and weather forecasts.