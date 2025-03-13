With An Eco-Friendly And Cost-Effective Stove, Odisha Couple Redefines Concept Of Rural Entrepreneurship

Koraput: Production cost is crucial in determining profitability of a business. Ranjit Kumar Pani had realised the concept when he along with his wife Gitanjali Patnaik opened a shop selling homemade sweets and daily essentials at a village around five kms from Koraput town.

After several experiments on saving fuel, Ranjit while adhering to Gitanjali's insistence for maintaining quality of the food items prepared at the shop, made an eco-friendly and cost effective stove. Like every innovation, Ranjit experimented with ideas starting from stoves running on kerosene or diesel and even took lessons from YouTube videos. The result was a stove which has significantly cut the fuel expenses in half. The stove made from discarded steel pipes and other materials uses used engine oil which Ranjit sources from local motor garages. What's even better is that the stove produces no smoke or odour making it is eco-friendly.

The stove has helped the enterprising couple cut down on input cost and sell sweets like Malpua and other food items like Gulgula at affordable prices to their consumers. The couple homemade food items are popular across Koraput town and over the years, they have managed to secure a dedicated clientele. Ranjit aspires to refine his innovation and help others adopt the cost-effective and eco-friendly solution. “Turning waste into resourceful energy can revolutionize small businesses,” he said, hoping to make a lasting impact on sustainable rural entrepreneurship.

Ranjit Kumar Pani filling used engine oil in his stove (ETV Bharat)

With the constantly changing priorities, the greatest challenge however was to retain the human resource. Youth from the neighbourhood villages who used to venture out for work to far off places in the off season, have been employed at the shop. However, long time retention of such workforce remains a problem for the couple. Farmers by profession, Ranjit and Gitanjali explored various avenues to support their livelihood and empower the youth in their village. A few years ago, they opened a small dairy farm, employing local men and women to supply milk to areas in the town. However, challenges such as fodder scarcity forced them to shut down the dairy.

Undeterred, they established a flour mill at the same location, aiming to generate income and employment. Unfortunately, lack of raw materials led to its closure as well. Instead of being disheartened, these setbacks only strengthened their determination. The couple took note of the increasing traffic passing through their village and they set up the grocery and sweet shop.