With A 99.2% Literacy Rate, Himachal Pradesh Enters The Fully Literate List

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, on Monday, on the occasion of World Literacy Day, has declared itself as a fully literate state with the achievement of a 99.2% literacy rate.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed the success to the collective efforts of teachers, citizens, and the administration. In a social media post on X, he wrote, "It is with great pleasure that I share, on the occasion of World Literacy Day today, that Himachal Pradesh is on the verge of becoming a fully literate state. This success is a historic achievement of the collective efforts of all our teachers, citizens, and the administration. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

With the achievement, Himachal Pradesh will surpass Mizoram, Tripura and Lakshadweep. According to the letter from the state education department to the Centre, 43,885 learners cleared the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted in two phases in the years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Several schemes like Ullas-New India Literacy Program, Padhna-Likhna Abhiyan and the Sakshar Bharat Mission have helped the state achieve an improved literacy rate.

Virendra Chauhan, nodal officer of the education department, said, "The estimated population of Himachal Pradesh stands at 75 lakh in 2024 and 2025, which is projected to be 78 lakh in 2026. We aim to make 56.960 people literate, which will give Himachal a separate identity in the country."