With One Lakh Lamps Crafted From Cow Dung, Varanasi Decks Up For Dev Deepawali On Nov 5

The ghats are being decked up with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 22, 2025 at 9:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Lucknow: More than 10 lakh lamps are set to light up the crescent-shaped ghats of Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, including one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung, adding both a traditional and sustainable feel to the spectacle, officials said on Monday.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness the event, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. With more than 10.10 lakh lamps – designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools – the holy city will shine brighter than ever, it added.

The ghats are being decked up with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives, ensuring that Kashi offers an unforgettable blend of divinity and grandeur to the visitors, the statement said.

A four-day cultural extravaganza – Ganga Mahotsav – will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4 to ring in Dev Deepawali, where local artistes will showcase their talent.

To enrich the experience further, a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate mythological tales of Kashi, while pollution-free green fireworks will spread the message of environmental conservation, the statement said.

Every year, Dev Deepawali transforms Kashi into a radiant canvas of faith, culture, and tradition. With hotels, guest houses, boats, cruises, and barges booked to capacity, the city gears up to welcome devotees and tourists eager to witness the event in all its grandeur, the statement said.

  1. Dev Deepawali 2024: Varanasi To Turn 'No-Fly Zone', Shrouded In Security Blanket On November 15

