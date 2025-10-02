Witchcraft Or Madness? Vegetable Vendor Slaughters 2 Boys Before Setting Himself, Wife, Kids On Fire In UP Horror Killing
Published : October 2, 2025 at 2:32 AM IST
Bahraich: In a chilling incident, a vegetable vendor invited two boys to his home and murdered them by slitting their throats before setting himself on fire, along with his wife, two daughters, and four cattle in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Wednesday.
The discovery of six bodies in the same house raised many eyebrows. Soon after the incident, a police team led by the additional director general of police of the Devipatan Division arrived at the scene to investigate.
ADG Amit Pathak said the incident, which occurred at Nindupurwa village in the Ramgaon area, revealed there were two rooms, and fire engulfed one room where flammable material was found. He further said cattle were also brought to the room and locked from the inside. The recovery of vermilion in the room prompted police to investigate the witchcraft angle, Pathak added.
Police are investigating all aspects, he added. According to locals, Vijay Kumar (40), a resident of Nindupurwa village, who used to sell vegetables, hired three boys, who were identified as Kishan (13), Suraj (12), and Shani (13), to pick garlic. While the three boys were busy, Vijay sent Kishan outside to cut branches. Vijay then slit the necks of Shani and Suraj with a sharp weapon, killing them both.
Vijay then set fire to the tractor parked outside the house. He then took four cattle to a room before shifting his wife, Dheeraj Kumari (35), and two daughters, Priyanshi (10) and Riyanshi (6), to the same room. Theraeafter, he closed the door and set them all on fire. Seeing the flames and smoke, villagers rushed to the scene and informed the police. The police broke down the door and pulled out all the bodies.
The ADG stated that villagers identified four bodies, which were believed to have been charred. "They died at a room where wood was stored. Cattle were also present, and they were also burnt. The bodies of two children were found at an adjacent room. Their bodies bore marks of a weapon attack. The room was locked from the inside," he said.
The ADG stated that one of the children has provided some crucial information. Evidence recovered from the scene is being analysed.
Former village head Salim, one of the first eyewitnesses, recounted, “The incident happened around 10 A.M. When we reached here, we saw the house burning and tried to douse the flames before informing the police. When the door was broken open, the charred bodies of two children were pulled out.”
Another villager, Ramchandra Yadav, said Vijay had been working as a farm labourer and appeared disturbed in recent days. “He killed two children first and then set the house on fire. Everyone inside was trapped.”
