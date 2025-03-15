ETV Bharat / state

Winter Strikes Back In Jammu Kashmir As Fresh Snow, Rain Drop Temperatures Across Region

Srinagar: Winter has returned to Jammu and Kashmir with fresh snow and rain since Friday evening, sharply dropping temperatures across the region. The chilly conditions are being felt everywhere, from popular tourist spots to remote villages.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Srinagar centre, the summer capital recorded a maximum temperature of 9.5°C and a minimum of 2.0°C, and Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, experienced a high of 10.6°C and a low of 0.0°C, with 2.0 cm of snow depth.

Popular tourist destinations also felt the winter chill. Pahalgam recorded a low of -6.0°C, with 14.0 cm of snow on the ground, while Gulmarg, known for its ski resorts, saw a low of -3.2°C with 13.7 cm of snow depth.

Kupwara experienced a maximum of 9.4°C and a minimum of 4.4°C. Kokernag had a similar pattern, recording a high of 8.9°C and a low of 0.1°C.

Jammu City remained relatively warm, recording a high of 22.4°C and a low of 14.3°C. However, temperatures dropped significantly in higher-altitude areas. Banihal reported a low of 1.5°C while Batote saw temperatures fall to 4.5°C. Katra, known for the Vaishno Devi shrine, experienced a low of 11.0°C. Bhadarwah recorded one of the coldest temperatures in the region, plunging to -9.0°C; Kathua, which saw a maximum of 24.6°C, had a low of 16.6°C.