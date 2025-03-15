Winter Strikes Back In Jammu Kashmir As Fresh Snow, Rain Drop Temperatures Across Region

Srinagar: Winter has returned to Jammu and Kashmir with fresh snow and rain since Friday evening, sharply dropping temperatures across the region. The chilly conditions are being felt everywhere, from popular tourist spots to remote villages.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Srinagar centre, the summer capital recorded a maximum temperature of 9.5°C and a minimum of 2.0°C, and Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, experienced a high of 10.6°C and a low of 0.0°C, with 2.0 cm of snow depth.
Popular tourist destinations also felt the winter chill. Pahalgam recorded a low of -6.0°C, with 14.0 cm of snow on the ground, while Gulmarg, known for its ski resorts, saw a low of -3.2°C with 13.7 cm of snow depth.
Kupwara experienced a maximum of 9.4°C and a minimum of 4.4°C. Kokernag had a similar pattern, recording a high of 8.9°C and a low of 0.1°C.
Jammu City remained relatively warm, recording a high of 22.4°C and a low of 14.3°C. However, temperatures dropped significantly in higher-altitude areas. Banihal reported a low of 1.5°C while Batote saw temperatures fall to 4.5°C. Katra, known for the Vaishno Devi shrine, experienced a low of 11.0°C. Bhadarwah recorded one of the coldest temperatures in the region, plunging to -9.0°C; Kathua, which saw a maximum of 24.6°C, had a low of 16.6°C.
Apart from snowfall, rainfall was significant in several areas. Ramban received the highest rainfall at 25.5 mm, while Banihal recorded 43.7 mm. Other areas, such as Rajouri (13.2 mm) and Poonch (1.0 mm), also saw rainfall.
Authorities have ordered the shutting down of all educational institutions in the Kishtwar district, the Gurez area in the Bandipora district, and the Ramban district following the heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is open for passenger vehicles on both sides, per the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department.
“Commuters are advised to follow discipline; overtaking will cause congestion. Passengers are advised to undertake the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, as there is apprehension of landslide/shooting stones,” the department said. “SSG road/Baderwah-Chamba Road/Mughal road/Sinthan road are still closed.”
While Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a fourth consecutive day of rainfall today, the Met has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for today while stating that intermittent spells of light to moderate rain are expected at most places and snow in higher reaches as well.
Director IMD Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the intermittent brief spell of light rain and snow is expected at a few places towards morning and improvement towards afternoon. “The weather would generally remain dry from March 17 to 24,” he added.
