Winter Holidays Extended In Leh And Kargil Till March 15

Leh: The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, under the directives of its Chairman/ Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson, and with the approval of the Deputy Commissioner of Leh, has announced an extension of winter holidays for all government and private educational institutions until March 15, 2025.

Earlier, schools were scheduled to reopen on March 3, but the decision to extend the holidays was made due to heavy snowfall, severe cold, and disruptions to educational activities. Similarly, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Kargil, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, has also extended the winter vacations in Kargil till March 15, 2025, citing extreme cold and heavy snowfall.