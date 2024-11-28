Winter Elephant Census In Odisha Reveals Decline in Elephant Population, 48 Elephants Die In 6 Months

Bhubaneswar: The 2024 Winter Elephant Census for Odisha has revealed troubling trends in the state’s pachyderm population. While the census confirms a total of 2,103 elephants in 38 divisions, only five births were recorded in the past six months—a stark contrast to the alarming 48 deaths reported in the same period. Adding to the concern, 13 forest divisions across Odisha reported zero elephants, signaling a potential crisis in elephant distribution and habitat management.

According to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for Wildlife Conservation, Susanta Nanda, the census data paints a mixed picture. The population count includes 334 large tuskers, 12 giant tusked elephants, 678 female elephants, and 403 calves. However, the figures also highlight a worrisome imbalance between elephant births and fatalities, raising questions about the state’s conservation strategies.

Winter Elephant Census In Odisha (Wildlife Odisha)

Absent Elephants in 13 Divisions

The census report also reveals that 13 divisions in Odisha have no elephants. These divisions are spread across various districts, including Ghoomsur South Division (Berhampur), Khariar Division (Bhawanipatna), and divisions like Chilika and Puri in the coastal regions. The report emphasized that no elephants were sighted in these areas, indicating significant gaps in elephant distribution.

Winter Census Snapshot: Elephant Population Numbers

The 2024 winter census conducted in May found 2,098 elephants across the state, with 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult mahouts, 748 adult female elephants, and 385 baby elephants. However, this figure represents a relatively small increase over previous counts.

Elephant Population Higher in Five Divisions

The maximum number of elephants during the winter months was recorded in just five divisions. These include Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Athagarh, Deogarh, and Angul divisions, with Dhenkanal recording the highest number of elephants, 191, down from 239 in the summer census.

High Elephant Mortality Rate

The census also highlights the death of 48 elephants in the past six months due to various causes, including poaching, electrocution, train accidents, and natural causes. In total, 634 elephants have died in the last seven years across the state, with an alarming rate of elephant fatalities continuing.

Census Methodology and Findings

The census, which ran from November 14 to 16, involved over 6,000 field staff, wildlife experts, and volunteers, along with 50 drones for aerial surveillance. It focused on understanding the elephant population during the winter season and assessing the movement of elephants across state borders, with elephants migrating from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh into Odisha.

Ongoing Challenges in Elephant Conservation

While Odisha remains a significant home for elephants, the rising number of deaths and low birth rates indicate serious conservation challenges. Efforts to monitor elephant populations are ongoing, with future initiatives focusing on better protection and habitat preservation.