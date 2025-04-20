ETV Bharat / state

Twenty-Five Injured As Winds Bring Down Mandap At Jalna Religious Event

Jalna: Twenty-five devotees were injured on Sunday afternoon after a 'mandap' erected for a religious event in Maharashtra's Jalna district collapsed due to strong winds, an official said.

Thirteen persons have sustained serious wounds and are being treated at Jalna district hospital, while the remaining twelve are admitted to the rural health centre in Hasnabad, the official informed.

The incident took place in Wazirkheda village in Bhokardan tehsil at 1pm when a large crowd of devotees had gathered to listen to a 'Shiv Mahapuran' discourse by Santosh Maharaj Adhavne, he said.