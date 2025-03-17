ETV Bharat / state

Wind-Powered Mast To Cut Emissions Sets Sail To Canada

The Vectis Progress, a 124m long cargo ship fitted with an experimental sail, the AirWing, on the River Humber after leaving port in Kingston upon Hull in north east England on March 2, 2025, ahead of taking part in sea trials in the north sea. ( AP )

Kingston upon Hull: A pioneering rigid shipping mast has set off on its first journey, harnessing the wind to propel a cargo ship from England to Canada and using less fuel to help reduce emissions. After a night of work and a short nap, George Thompson, the founder of GT Wings -- the startup that produced this 20-metre-high mast -- was back on the ship's main deck.

"We haven't had much sleep over the last few days," Thompson told AFP, as he looked out onto the shipyard workers in white helmets and fluorescent vests, still making adjustments a few hours before departure. "This is very high-tech," said GT Wings product manager Martin Harrop, pointing to the imposing white and red structure on the bow of the cargo ship in Hull, northeastern England.

Like several other wind propulsion systems, this one works like a vertical aeroplane wing. It harnesses the wind that hits its surface to propel the ship. However, its internal fans set it apart. They accelerate the air passing through it to speed up the ship, Harrop explained.

America's Cup and Formula 1

"There was a gap in the market for a new type of technology," said Thompson, a sailing enthusiast. "One that was able to produce a lot of thrust but from a much smaller, much more compact size."

Since it was set up three years ago, GT Wings has attracted funding from private investors as well as the British government, which has invested £3.7 million ($4.8 million) as part of its maritime decarbonisation programme.

It now has nine employees, including those who have taken part in the America's Cup, a high-level sailing competition, and those from the Formula 1 racing world. "The aerodynamics and all the science behind the America's Cup really plays a big part in what we're doing," Thompson said, adding the same was true for motor sports and Formula 1.

But building the project within 12 months was a challenge. It required modifying the ship's structure using an additional nine tonnes of steel, installing over 7.5 kilometres (4 and a half miles) of electric cables and finding space for the AirWing.