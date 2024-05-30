ETV Bharat / state

Will Write Letter to Centre over Non-Release of Delhi's Share of Water by Haryana: Atishi

author img

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Atishi inspected the Wazirabad Yamuna Reservoir and expressed concerns over the alleged withholding of Delhi's share of water by Haryana, exacerbating the city's water shortage during extreme heat.

Will Write Letter to Centre over Non-Release of Delhi's Share of Water by Haryana: Atishi
Delhi Water Minister Atishi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected Wazirabad Yamuna Reservoir and said she will write a letter to the central government over the issue of alleged non-release of the national capital's share of water by Haryana.

Delhi is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the city. Atishi has alleged that the shortage in water supply is due to Delhi's share of Yamuna being stopped by Haryana.

"Inspected Wazirabad Yamuna Reservoir. From here, the water goes to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. The level of Yamuna river should be 674 ft. But it is only at 670.3 ft. Due to this, there is a shortage of water in different parts of Delhi.

"Today, I will also write a letter to the central government. It is also their responsibility to ensure that Delhi gets its share of water. Haryana has no right to stop the water of Delhi," Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi. The Delhi government will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding the water crisis, officials said.

TAGGED:

DELHI WATER MINISTER ATISHISHORTAGE OF WATER IN DELHIWATER CRISIS IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.