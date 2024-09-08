'My Country Stands by Me': Phogat Counters Brij Bhushan; BJP Issues 'Gag Order' to Ex-WFI Chief on Wrestlers Matters

Jind/Chjandigarh (Haryana): After getting the Congress ticket, wrestler Vinesh Phogat reached Julana assembly constituency of Jind district and kicked off her election campaign on Sunday. Vinesh Phogat (30), who was warmly welcomed by the villagers and Khap Panchayats, sharply reacted to the statement of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestler-turned Congress leader Phogat said that Brij Bhushan "is not the country. My country stands by me. My loved ones stand by me and they matter to me. Brij Bhushan does not hold any importance to me." This battle will be won with the blessings of the people who are standing with me, she said.

Phogat's comment came after Brij Bhushan Singh levelled allegations against her political entry, saying that this proved that there was a conspiracy behind the sexual allegations made against him by the woman wrestlers and also their staging of protests later. Sources said that the BJP leadership has issued gag orders to Brij Bhushan, asking him not to enter into any further needless debates with the wrestlers.

During her campaign, Vinesh Phogat further said that the people who were present in her campaign were not just spectators but her own people. "Now there is a battle of a new life. With their blessings, we will overcome this too," she said. On the acceptance of her resignation by the railways, she said that this process is being studied and legally everything is being prepared.

Referring to Brij Bhushan's comment, Vinesh Phogat said that she had proved him wrong by successfully competing at the national level and nobody would care about his comments regarding Olympics. "The pain of not winning the medal had gone away the very day I came out of the airport and the love that the countrymen gave me, all that pain had gone away then itself," she said.

On last Friday, Vinesh Phogat along with wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress. Within hours of joining the party, Vinesh Phogat was fielded as the party candidate from Julana assembly constituency. While Bajrang Punia was appointed the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

Vinesh Phogat said that she would like o thank the Congress party not only because they gave her the ticket, but also that when the wrestlers were protesting in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi gave total support to them. Phogat said that she had a lot of admiration for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has been meeting people widely for the past three years and trying to understand their pain.

Haryana will go to poll on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.