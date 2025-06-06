Will Welcome Sena (UBT)-MNS Tie-Up If It's In Maharashtra's Interest And To Keep BJP Away: Congress

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said it will welcome an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) if it is in the interest of the state and to keep the "communal" BJP away.

The party's statement comes amid speculation about a possible reconciliation between estranged cousins - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray - as their recent remarks indicated that they could join hands.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "There has been a talk from both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS that they will join hands to protect Maharashtra's interests and keep the communal BJP away. If the two parties are coming together for this, we will welcome the move."

Raj Thackeray has earlier said that uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, while Uddhav Thackeray has said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Londhe said, "Those who are in power and occupying constitutional posts are trying to create a caste and communal divide and the ideology of our icons - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - is trampled upon daily. If they (Sena UBT and MNS) come together to protect this ideology, then Congress will welcome it." If this happens, it will be a fitting tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he added.

The coronation ceremony of the founder of the Maratha empire was held on this day in 1674. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar criticised Uddhav Thackeray claiming the latter's thoughts and the opinion of the public appear disconnected.

"I find it shallow. People's views and votes are expressed during the election," Darekar told reporters. He referred to a past remark made by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who had said that in the 2014 and 2017 (Mumbai civic) elections, the people of Maharashtra had made up their minds, but Uddhav Thackeray had not.

"What exactly is in Uddhav Thackeray's mind is more important. I know what is in the minds of the people," Deshpande had said at the time. Darekar asserted he was not jealous over talk of the two cousins coming together since it is a "family reunion".

"But I am doubtful about how such an alliance would work politically," Darekar claimed. Darekar said Uddhav Thackeray had moved away from the ideology of late Balasaheb Thackeray and had embraced the Congress' line. "Thackeray is entangled in the MVA. I do not think Raj Thackeray will join hands with Uddhav while he is still aligned with the Congress," the BJP leader claimed.

Moreover, workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have been bitter rivals on the ground for long and resolving it will be cumbersome, Darekar pointed out. "There are several such equations involved. Against this background, I do not think they will come together," he said.