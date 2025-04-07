Will the Guns Fall Silent in Dandakaranya? Maoists' Peace Proposal Sparks Curiosity, Invites Caution

Hyderabad: An unexpected declaration of Maoists, who expressed readiness for peace talks, has stirred both public curiosity and cautious interest among law enforcement agencies. As gunfire echoes across Dandakaranya, this new proposal has raised hopes for peace in the conflict-ridden region. However, neither the Chhattisgarh government nor the Centre has given a positive response so far.

Observers believe that mutual restraint from both sides could help create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue. Dandakaranya, a region in Chhattisgarh, has been reeling under violence for months. The Central government, which earlier vowed to eliminate Maoist presence by the end of March next year, has intensified operations.

Security forces, backed by advanced technology like satellite surveillance and drones, continue to corner Maoist hideouts. Last year alone, 287 Maoists were killed in encounters, and another 132 have died in just the first three months of this year.

Close to a thousand Maoists have surrendered so far, including last year’s count. Those remaining are said to be fewer than a hundred — many of them aging, first-generation members struggling under relentless pressure from security forces.

Their efforts to shift towards Odisha have largely failed, as they are tracked and exposed before they can find safe ground. With no escape in sight, the Maoists seem to have realised the dwindling feasibility of their armed struggle. In a significant move, they have themselves announced a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Abhay, the official spokesperson of the Maoist Party Central Committee, released a statement proposing peace talks. Typically, ceasefire initiatives come from the government, but this time, it's the Maoists seeking negotiations — likely in a bid to safeguard their dwindling cadre.

Abhay has also demanded that security forces return to their barracks. However, officials remain skeptical, fearing that a troop withdrawal could allow Maoists to regroup and spread to other areas.

Neither the Centre nor the Chhattisgarh government is showing urgency in responding to this proposal. Yet, there’s a growing view that relentless offensives against an already weakened group might generate sympathy for the Maoists and lead to criticism of the government’s approach. Against this backdrop, the Maoists' call for peace talks has become a focal point of national attention, raising the question: Will the guns finally fall silent in Dandakaranya?