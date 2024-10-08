ETV Bharat / state

Will Support Any CM Face Declared By Cong, NCP (SP) To 'Save' Maharashtra: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing an event said he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP).

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra. Addressing an event, former chief minister Thackeray also accused the Maharashtra government of setting fake narratives in the state through advertisements, ahead of the assembly polls which are likely to be held next month.

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, under which Rs 1,500 is given to eligible women in the state, Thackeray claimed the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme). Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

"I party will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Thackeray said. In August, Thackeray had insisted on deciding MVA's chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats, and asserted that he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had then said Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM's post). It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra, Raut had said.

