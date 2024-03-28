Is Sunita Kejriwal Taking The Political Plunge?

New Delhi: Ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the alleged liquor scam case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has come into the limelight.

Top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Kejriwal and so arrested him using ED. To take on BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, the INDIA bloc parties are going to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31. Sunita Kejriwal will also be present on the stage at the rally and present her views along with the politicians from all parties.

Sunita's adept manner of conducting digital press conferences twice after her husband's arrest, is being seen as a soft launching of her entry into politics. Discussions are on in the political circles on whether she will be the CM face in place of her husband.

Ramlila Maidan and Anna movement have played a major role in the rise of Kejriwal and his party, AAP. After its short stint in 2013, AAP was successful in forming the government with a huge majority in Delhi in 2015. Having won 67 out of 70 Assembly seats, Kejriwal took oath as CM on February 14, 2015 at Ramlila Maidan. After which, he started his address with 'love you Delhi'.

Now, Kejriwal is in ED custody and has been expressing his concerns for the people of Delhi through his messages. According to his wife, he loves the people of Delhi very much. Kejriwal's old associate and theater director Arvind Gaur said, "Arvind Kejriwal loves his wife very much. This is the reason why he gives credit for his success to Sunita Kejriwal. Sunita has also stood firmly by his side in every decision of his life."

It is said that Kejriwal has always got Sunita's full support in his decisions. It is for her support that Kejriwal was able to leave his Indian Revenue Service (IRS) job and take up social service activities. Then, without having to worry about his domestic front, he moved forward in politics.

After the formation of AAP, the party contested elections in December 2013 and won 28 seats. AAP formed the government in Delhi with the support of Congress, but the government could not last for more than 49 days. After which, likewise all party leaders and workers, his wife supported him and in February 2015, the party got an overwhelming majority.

Whenever elections were held in Delhi, Sunita came out to campaign. It was during one such campaign that he shared how both of them had met during their IRS training days. Kejriwal met Sunita for the first time at the National Academy of Administration in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A series of conversations started between the two and their friendship developed into love. However, Kejriwal was unable to muster the courage to propose her and both kept their feelings to themselves for many months.

Kejriwal has often mentioned in his media interviews as to how he had expressed his love. He said that one day during the training, he went to Sunita's room at around 9 pm and knocked. As soon as Sunita opened the door, he asked, "Will you marry me?" and got a positive response.

They got engaged in August 1994 and got married two months later. Sunita always wanted her husband to be honest and serve the country.