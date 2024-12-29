ETV Bharat / state

Will Submit Report To CM For Further Action: Dy CM Choudhary On Katra Situation

Reasi/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday visited Katra on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's direction to assess and address the issues and concerns of local residents on the ropeway project. He assured that people's demands will be addressed and no decision will be imposed on them.

"I came here on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahib. We have assessed the situation where people are protesting on the roads for many days despite the cold weather conditions. We held detailed discussions on the Gandola project," Choudhary told reporters.

Referring to the three key issues — the ropeway project, the detention of youths and the expressway — he said, "We have had interactions with all stakeholders in this regard and have listened to everyone."

"I have prepared a detailed report on the situation, which I will submit to the chief minister. The Shrine Board will take a call on the issue," Choudhary added.

Taking a dig at the Shrine Board, the deputy chief minister said, "The Board should consider that whatever they decide must align with the wishes of the people of Katra. Public sentiment must be respected and addressed."

Choudhary asserted that resolving the issue is the Shrine Board's responsibility. "I will also meet the lieutenant governor, who is the chairman of the Board, to ensure his intervention in resolving the matter," he said. Choudhary said the chief minister would issue a statement on the issue.

The deputy chief minister emphasised that all political parties were united in this fight for Katra. "We hope that those who believe this struggle is driven by trade interests will see reason. Justice must prevail as the demands are genuine," he said.