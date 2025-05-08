'Will Stop Nitish Kumar's Chariot In Bihar Assembly Elections': Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani

Patna: Amid rumours that Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), an important ally of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, is at tough with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its chief Mukesh Sahani cleared the air, saying that he, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, will not rest until they uproot Nitish Kumar and the BJP from power in Bihar.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Aditya Jha, Sahani spoke about various aspects of elections and his prospects for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

ETV Bharat (ETB): What kind of preparations are going on for the Bihar polls?

Mukesh Sahani (MS): Our alliance meeting is going on, and we are meeting people as well. This time, the people of Bihar have decided that they will bring back the Mahagathbandhan government and Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, as the BJP and JD(U) have ignored the people. They are fed up with the Nitish Kumar government, as he is not able to give speeches properly, and the bureaucracy has taken over the state, with no work being done without money.

ETB: Why have you yet to decide on the seat-sharing formula?

MS: Seat sharing in the INDIA alliance will happen when the time comes. The thing that has to be internal is not told in the media. All political parties do the same thing. When the election is near, they reveal their cards.

ETB: Is your party contesting 60 seats, as you have been saying on every stage?

MS: There is some internal matter, which is why we are talking about 60 seats. We have the strength; we will form the government in Bihar. You must have seen that whenever we are contesting elections alone in Bihar, somewhere I have got 25000 and somewhere 30000 votes. This is the reason why our party believes that if we fight the elections well, we will also be a part of the government. Our party has a road map, and it was decided in the meeting of our party's national executive that we will contest 60 seats in Bihar, and our allies will contest the remaining seats.

ETB: Wherever you go in Bihar, you say that the son of a backwards class will become the Deputy CM of Bihar.

MS: Certainly, if the government is formed in Bihar, it will not be the government of any one party. A coalition government will be formed in Bihar. If the coalition government is formed, we believe that we are contesting the elections based on the largest party of the alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal, so definitely the CM will be from Rashtriya Janata Dal, because they will also contest elections on more seats and their number of MLAs will be more. On the other hand, VIP has its support base based on the vote bank as an extremely backwards class. That is why we believe that our party should get the top seat.

ETB: BJP's state president claimed that you can join their alliance. How far is that true?

MS: BJP leaders are trying as they feel that their political boat is stuck in the middle of the sea. That is why only a boatman's son can take their boat out. In 2020, if I had not joined hands with them, the NDA government would not have been formed in Bihar. Even after getting the majority, if we had not supported that government, it would not have been formed. But we were harassed in the BJP government as our MLAs were bought, and the BJP tried to ruin our party. The policy of the BJP is to finish off its allies first. You can look back at history and see whether it is Nitish Kumar or Chirag Paswan in Bihar, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, or the BJP doing the same with all their allies in the country.

ETB: In 2020, you accused the RJD of backstabbing like you did with the BJP in 2024.

MS: Things were not going well with us in seat sharing. This is what we alleged, and it was correct, but how can we forgive the political party that took all our MLAs and threw me out of the government? If he had stayed with Tejashwi Yadav in the 2020 election, his government would have been formed. In the 2020 election, there was a difference of only 12000 votes between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. There was cheating in some seats; otherwise, Tejashwi’s government would have been formed. This time I am standing with him, so you can guess how big a victory we are going to have.

ETB: Are you certain about contesting the assembly elections under the INDIA alliance and becoming the Deputy CM of Bihar?

MS: There is no doubt about it; you people also talk about the same thinking as the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are shouting among the people of Bihar that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, two youths of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani, stopped their (BJP) victory chariot in Bihar. The kind of victory NDA got in 2019, we stopped it in Bihar. If our alliance had been formed one and a half months before the Lok Sabha elections, then the BJP would have faced Uttar Pradesh’s fate in Bihar as well.

ETB: You had given some advice to Chirag Paswan regarding the NDA. What is it?

MS: Chirag Paswan is like a brother because late Ram Vilas Paswan used to love me like a son. But if he goes on the wrong track, then he has to speak. Recently, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a caste-based census and not to make its report public. Ram Vilas Paswan's soul must have been hurt by this statement, as he, along with late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Mayawati ji and Nitish Kumar, have together done backwards politics. Since that time, there has been a demand for a caste census; now the Prime Minister of the country has announced, under pressure from the opposition, that there will be a caste-based census in the country.

ETB: Chirag Paswan is also saying that he is not interested in central politics; he wants to do Bihar politics. Should it be believed that now only young faces will be at the centre of Bihar politics?

MS: Certainly, everyone will work together. Our old generation, which includes the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, has played a big innings in politics. After the emergency, these people made a different identity in politics in the country. The young generation is emerging in Bihar politics. The time of the old generation is slowly ending. We will work in Bihar, and the people of Bihar will be with those who do better work. But Chirag Paswan is unnecessarily becoming Modi ji's Hanuman. At one time, he became Hanuman, and then what happened to his party, everyone saw. His family was broken. There was a rift in his house. His father's statue was thrown out; that's why I would say that he should not sit in PM Modi's lap, as the Paswan community will distance itself from him. If the Paswan community distances itself from him, he will face significant challenges. Right now, his community is with him and considers him their leader, so he should act according to them. That's why whatever number is there in the caste-based census should come into the public domain. You are talking about keeping that number out of the public domain; that's why you should think carefully.

ETB: Will you contest the 2025 assembly elections as well?

MS: Of course, I will contest the elections, but more details will be revealed at the right time. We are currently preparing to contest elections on 243 assembly seats. We can contest elections from anywhere in Bihar. When the time comes, we will tell you about the seat.

ETB: You said that in 2024, you stopped Narendra Modi's chariot in Bihar, so will Mukesh Sahani stop Nitish Kumar's chariot in 2025 as well?

MS: Of course, not only we, but the people of Bihar have made up their mind. We mean Tejashwi Yadav and all of us who are leading this. The people of Bihar have made up their minds. If Nitish Kumar had been healthy, then perhaps he would have been able to compete with us. He is our guardian, and we have learnt politics from him. They have been doing politics since we were not even born. In this election, Nitish Kumar will contest the elections because the BJP is doing everything. The people of Bihar know that this time Nitish ji will not be there; the BJP is doing everything. The way backwards, extremely backwards, and Dalits are being selectively treated in Uttar Pradesh, the same will happen in Bihar after the BJP comes to power. Right now, due to Nitish Kumar and earlier due to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the BJP's formula of Uttar Pradesh could not work in Bihar.

ETB: How will you stop the chariot of the BJP in Bihar?

MS: In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, we will work to remove the BJP from power in Bihar and form the All India Alliance government. The people of Bihar will also support us in this work.

