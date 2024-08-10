ETV Bharat / state

'Will Seek Death Penalty For Accused': Mamata's Reaction To Sexual Assault, Murder Of Female Doctor

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Kolkata Police have been investigating the brutal rape and murder of the female postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. As of now, one person, who is an outsider and had free access to the hospital premises has been arrested, whereas two other intern doctors have been questioned.

'Will Seek Death Penalty For Accused': Mamata's Reaction To Sexual Assault, Murder Of Female Doctor
File Photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (IANS)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that her government will seek the death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast-track court. The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused were justified. "I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the CBI if there is a demand for it. Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the force will make sure the accused in the case gets "the highest punishment if he is found guilty.

Read More

  1. Junior Doctor Raped, Murdered In Kolkata Hospital: 1 Arrested; Students Protest; BJP Question's Mamata's 'Silence'
  2. Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found In Kolkata Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that her government will seek the death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast-track court. The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused were justified. "I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the CBI if there is a demand for it. Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the force will make sure the accused in the case gets "the highest punishment if he is found guilty.

Read More

  1. Junior Doctor Raped, Murdered In Kolkata Hospital: 1 Arrested; Students Protest; BJP Question's Mamata's 'Silence'
  2. Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found In Kolkata Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RG KAR HOSPITAL CASEKOLKATA FEMALE DOCTOR DEATHMAMATA REACTS TO RGKAR ASSAULTWOMAN PGT DOCTOR DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.