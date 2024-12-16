'Will Resign If PM Orders', Says UP Minister Ashish Patel After Linked To Teacher Recruitment Scam

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Apna Dal acting president Ashish Patel has strongly denied the allegations of irregularities in promoting lecturers in polytechnics, terming them a “conspiracy” to tarnish his political image.

The allegation has been made by the ruling party's MLA from Bulandshahr, Meenakshi Singh, by sending a complaint letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth. Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel, who is also Patel's sister-in-law, also alleged manipulation in the appointment of the Heads of the Department (HoD) in the Technical Education Department. The allegations have triggered political controversy with opposition leaders demanding a probe.

Expressing frustration over the allegations, he threatened to resign from his position. “Baseless and absurd allegations are being made in the media and on social media as part of a conspiracy to tarnish my political career,” he wrote on X in a series of posts."

The entire Uttar Pradesh knows about protecting the interests of the workers coming from the deprived class in the Technical Education Department during my tenure as minister. The day the Hon'ble Prime Minister orders, I will resign from the ministerial post without even a second's delay,” he adds.

Patel also offered himself for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, saying, “Truth cannot be harmed! If the Hon'ble Chief Minister deems it necessary, he should get the allegations investigated by the CBI. I would even say that to separate the wheat from the chaff, he should also get every decision taken by me as a minister investigated by the CBI.”

What Are The Allegations?

Meenakshi alleged in the letter that the appointment of the HoDs in the government polytechnic colleges under the technical education department was done by ignoring the rules. The HODs were to be appointed through direct recruitment while the lecturers working in these colleges were promoted and made the HoDs. This also blocked the reservation that was to be given to 177 lecturers.

Pallavi also alleged that a scam happened as outdated rules were used rather than current service regulations. She further alleged that the positions were filled through promotions, which is against the law and the 2017 Supreme Court order mandating recruitment through the Uttar Pradesh Selection Service Commission.