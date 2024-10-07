ETV Bharat / state

Will Repair 89 Damaged Roads, Potholes Before Assembly Elections: Atishi

The AAP government has identified 89 damaged PWD roads which will be repaired before the assembly elections due next year.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The AAP government has identified 89 damaged PWD roads which will be repaired before the assembly elections due next year.
Delhi CM Atishi and other minister inspecting Delhi roads (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party government will restart various works, including road repairs, that were allegedly stalled by the BJP while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was in jail.

Atishi told a press conference here that, to begin with her government will repair damaged roads before the assembly elections due early next year. She said the party has identified 89 damaged PWD (Public Works Department) roads for strengthening.

She said 74 tenders have already been floated for this. The chief minister said AAP leaders identified a total of 6,671 potholes during a series of inspections, and 3,454 of the patches have already been filled. The press conference was also addressed by Kejriwal.

"When I was in jail, these people (BJP) stalled various works of the Delhi government. After I returned, I and Atishi inspected the roads and saw they were not in good condition. I wrote to her and requested that Atishi ji get these roads maintained with immediate effect," he said.

Giving details of the repair works, Atishi said, "We have identified 89 damaged PWD roads for strengthening and tenders of 74 have already been floated. Further, a total of 6671 potholes were identified during road inspections. Out of these, 3,454 have already been filled."

