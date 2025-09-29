ETV Bharat / state

Will Recommend CBI Probe Into Alleged Paper Leak: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met the youths protesting at the Parade Ground here against the alleged paper leak in a graduate level examination last week and assured them that the state will recommend a CBI probe. He said an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge has already started its investigation into the allegations related to the exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

But since the students are still demanding a CBI investigation, the government will recommend it, Dhami said. "There will be no obstruction in this matter. The government doesn't want to leave any doubts or suspicions in the minds of the youth," Dhami said.

The government's sole resolve is to ensure a completely transparent examination process, the chief minister said. Steps taken over the past four years, including the introduction of the country's toughest anti-cheating (copying) law in the state and the arrest of around a hundred members of the cheating mafia, have been in keeping with that resolve, he said.

The chief minister said that the government has conducted more than 25,000 government recruitments in a transparent manner in the last four years, and there have been no complaints. The paper leak complaint has been raised in only one case.