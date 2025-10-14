ETV Bharat / state

Will Present Proof Of Bogus Voters To ECI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut

Mumbai: Reiterating the bogus voters issue in Mumbai and Thane, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there are large-scale irregularities in the election process and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of 'jokering'.

Raut said an all-party delegation will meet the poll body on Tuesday to submit evidence of their allegation. "There is a large number of bogus voters in Mumbai and Thane. About 3.5 lakh bogus voters have been detected in Nashik. We will ask the ECI about the sudden increase in voter turnout. We are going to show the ECI how the number of votes is increased during elections. This affected the assembly elections, and we want to ensure that the municipal elections do not suffer from the same," Raut said.

Raut sent a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to join the delegation to meet the ECI. Sharing the letter on microblogging platform X, he said, "If you join the delegation along with both your 'deputies', the prestige of democracy and the Constitution will increase, and many doubts will be resolved."