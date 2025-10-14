ETV Bharat / state

Will Present Proof Of Bogus Voters To ECI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut

He said the issue has affected the assembly elections, and a delegation wants to ensure that the municipal elections do not suffer from the same.

A file photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.
A file photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (IANS)
Mumbai: Reiterating the bogus voters issue in Mumbai and Thane, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there are large-scale irregularities in the election process and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of 'jokering'.

Raut said an all-party delegation will meet the poll body on Tuesday to submit evidence of their allegation. "There is a large number of bogus voters in Mumbai and Thane. About 3.5 lakh bogus voters have been detected in Nashik. We will ask the ECI about the sudden increase in voter turnout. We are going to show the ECI how the number of votes is increased during elections. This affected the assembly elections, and we want to ensure that the municipal elections do not suffer from the same," Raut said.

Raut sent a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to join the delegation to meet the ECI. Sharing the letter on microblogging platform X, he said, "If you join the delegation along with both your 'deputies', the prestige of democracy and the Constitution will increase, and many doubts will be resolved."

He asked why the VVPAT system is not being used in the civic body elections. "I do not consider the parties of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as political parties. There has never been such a large-scale bogus voting in the country," he added.

Asked whether Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Raut said, "You should ask Raj Thackeray this question. MNS and Shiv Sena are together on many issues. The rest, whoever wants to, can come with us. The all-party delegation will include Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and other prominent leaders of the state," he said, adding that Congress has no problem with taking MNS along.

