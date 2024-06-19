ETV Bharat / state

Will Never Go With Those Who Tried To 'Finish Off' Shiv Sena (UBT), Says Uddhav

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) supremo Uddhav Thackeray said that the Narendra Modi government 3.0 will collapse and it will be replaced by an INDIA bloc-led dispersion. Uddhav was addressing an event in Mumbai on the 58th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena.

Will Never Go With Those Who Tried To 'Finish Off' Shiv Sena (UBT), Says Uddhav
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asserted he will never go with those who tried to "finish off" his party, putting paid to speculation about a possible reconciliation with the BJP post the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an event organised here on the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Narendra Modi government, which took office on June 9, will collapse and it will replaced by an INDIA bloc-led dispensation.

On the BJP's performance in the just-held Lok Sabha polls, the former CM maintained the national party was trying to hide its failure by spreading news that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will join the ruling NDA.

"We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena," Thackeray declared, responding to speculation that he will realign with the BJP.

Thackeray said no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house.

Polls for 11 seats of the Legislative Council are slated for July 12. Thackeray accused the BJP of abandoning Hindutva and asked whether the national party's alliance with regional outfits TDP and the JDU was organic. The Shiv Sena (UBT) president dubbed BJP's Hindutva as "regressive" and described the one professed by his party as "progressive".

TAGGED:

UDDHAV THAKCERAYLOK SABHA POLLS 2024NARENDRA MODI GOVERNMENTSHIV SENASHIV SENA UBT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.