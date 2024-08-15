Will Never Allow Terrorism To Resurge in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha In I-Day Speech At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted on Thursday that the administration and security forces in the Union Territory will not permit any attempt by the neighbouring countries to reignite terrorism in the region. He emphasized the need for the people of Jammu to collaborate with the forces to eradicate terrorism.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day event at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the LG flagged ongoing efforts by the neighbouring countries to revive terrorism in J&K.

"We will never allow these terror designs to succeed in J&K," he said, urging the people of Jammu to stand united with security forces in the fight against terrorism. Sinha commended the security forces' commitment to dismantling terror networks across the region.

The LG's comments come amid a recent surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region, which have led to significant casualties among security forces. On Wednesday, an army captain and a foreign terrorist were killed in an ongoing counter-terror operation in Assar, Doda.

Sinha also praised the Jammu and Kashmir police for receiving numerous gallantry medals, noting their professionalism and dedication on multiple fronts. He remarked that the administration has left no stone unturned over the past five years in driving the region's development.

"Previously marginalized sections, deprived of their rights for 70 years, are now recognized and living dignified lives," Sinha said, mentioning SC, ST, OBC, Valmikis, and PoJK-WPR communities. He also highlighted a surge in tourism following the G20 meeting in Srinagar in May 2023, noting that 2.11 crore tourists visited J&K last year, with over 1 crore visiting by June 30 this year. He expressed optimism for a record number of tourists by year-end.

The LG announced that the Amarnath cave shrine and Gurez have been connected to the power grid for the first time and mentioned plans to renew the J&K Industrial policy by the year's end. He requested the Government of India to make the new policy more industry-friendly. Sinha pointed out that J&K Bank, once in the red, is now a profitable institution, emphasizing its transformation into a "people's bank."

In his speech, the LG expressed gratitude to the JKP, Army, and other forces for their sacrifices. He announced the inauguration of "Balidan Sitambh" to honour these heroes. He also highlighted the global recognition of J&K's progress over the past five years, mentioning the 54.5% voter turnout in parliamentary elections and various developmental projects.

Sinha urged everyone to work toward prosperity, noting a significant decline in terrorism. He criticized Pakistan for sending trained terrorists while struggling to feed its people and identified narco-terrorism as an ongoing battle.

The LG stressed the importance of transparency in administration, efforts to bring back displaced Kashmiri Pandits, and the improvement of fiscal management, which has doubled the region's GDP. He announced the setup of over 2,000 "Khidmat Ghars" to assist farmers and the creation of integrated farming clusters.

Sinha highlighted the region's participation in an industrial revolution, with over 850 startups registered under the J&K startup policy and more than 1.5 million self-help groups and cooperative societies established to empower women and youth. He noted the empowerment of 1.27 lakh artisans and prioritized the construction of macadamized roads, with the goal of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari by train by year's end.

Addressing misinformation, the LG refuted claims of increased power tariffs and pledged to provide 24/7 electricity soon. He emphasized a technology-driven and data-centric education system, record-breaking tourism, and the resurgence of the film industry in J&K, with over 300 films and web series shot in the valley over the past three years. Sinha concluded by lauding the region's achievements in sports and calling for collective responsibility in making J&K self-reliant.