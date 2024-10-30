ETV Bharat / state

'A Black Day': NC, Congress Legislators To Boycott J&K UT 'Foundation Day' Event

Srinagar: National Conference and Congress legislators have decided to boycott the Jammu and Kashmir 'UT Foundation Day' event to be held at SKICC in Srinagar on Thursday.

The administration will observe October 31 as the 'UT Foundation Day' with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the chief guest of the main event. Besides the bureaucrats, the invitations have been sent to the new legislators of the National Conference and Congress.

However, the NC and Congress legislators said they will not be attending the event they believe is a "black day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. "Are we here to celebrate the downgrading of a state when the people voted us for restoration of statehood," a Congress legislator told ETV Bharat.

Last year, the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir observed the day as "black day" and protested in Kashmir and Jammu cities. The protests were led by then Congress J&K president Viqar Rasool Wani in Srinagar and working president Raman Bhalla in Jammu.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi said that the NC legislators may have been invited but none from the party will attend the function.

"How would we go when we are against the decision of downgrading Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory and have opposed it from day one. The NC-led government also passed a resolution for restoration of full statehood in its first cabinet sitting," Nabi told ETV Bharat.

An NC legislator who has been invited to the event at SKICC as "VVIP", said that how can he attend the day which for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir is a "black day". "We observe it as a black day, how can it be a celebration for us," the legislator told ETV Bharat.

PDP Legislator from Tral constituency of Pulwama district said that he has not got any invitation. "I have not received any invitation from the divisional administration. I will not have gone to any function of UT observation day. We cannot celebrate our downfall and downgrading of a state," Naik told ETV Bharat.