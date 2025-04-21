Will Make Efforts To Modernise Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus: Kolhapur MP

Kolhapur: Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji Maharaj on Monday said that he would make efforts to modernise the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Kolhapur, which celebrated its 135th birthday.

"I will follow up with the Centre to modernise the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus. I will also speak to the Centre about starting long-distance trains from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus. I will personally see that the passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express, which connects Kolhapur and Mumbai, get better facilities. I will also make efforts that the Sahyadri Express, which was shut for a while, is once again run till Mumbai," the Kolhapur MP, who is from the Congress, told ETV Bharat.

The photo of old Kolhapur Railway Station (ETV Bharat)

The Kolhapur Railway Station, which was later named as Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, completed 134 years on Monday. On April 21, 1891, a steam train from Kolhapur and Miraj in Sangli district ran. After that, Kolhapur was connected to major cities in the British Raj.

However, currently there are lack of passenger-friendly facilities in the railway station.

The foundation of the historic station was laid by the late Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj on May 3, 1888. When the station became operational, it took 14 hours to reach Miraj.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sahaydri Express runs only till Pune. A lot of passenger trains have been shut. Former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had laid the foundation of the Kolhapur-Vaibhavwadi route but due to difficult terrain the work is yet to be completed.