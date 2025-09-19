Will Luck Shine On Panna Lady Who Deposited Eight Diamonds, She Found From Her Farmland, For Auction
Rachna Goldar who runs a small mine on her farmland is waiting to know much the eight diamonds she found will fetch her during auction.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): That day was no different for Rachna Goldar till something bright shone in the soil as she scratched and rummaged a part of her farmland.
Like any normal day, with dreams of bumping into some precious stones, she, along with her husband Radha Raman Goldar, was digging the land she had taken on lease on her private farm in Badgadi Khurd, about 25 kilometers from Panna, when the couple struck diamond!
And it was not one or two but eight gems were found during routine unearthing of the soil in a week. After getting it all, Rachna, without delay, rushed to the Panna Diamond Office, where they were weighed and registered.
Famous as the land of diamonds and other precious stones, Panna has long been known for changing fortunes overnight. Here, the lives of ordinary farmers and labourers change in an instant when they dig up sparkling treasures.
“We set up the mine on our farmland after getting a lease. In a week, we got our hands on eight diamonds. Since I stay alone at the farm, I immediately deposited them at the office,” Rachna said.
According to diamond expert Anupam Singh, the stones weigh 3.10 carats (cents) together. Their individual weights range from 0.14 to 0.79 carats. Of these, six are of brighter quality while two are a little lesser grade. “The exact value has not been revealed yet, but they will be up for bidding in the upcoming auction,” he added.
Thousands of such mines dot the landscape of Panna, where anyone with a lease is free to search for precious stones. But for the Goldar family, the sudden stroke of luck has given them a new hope that their miseries will be replaced with happiness.
“It is not about one or two people. Every day, people discover diamonds here, but finding eight within a week is rare,” Singh noted.
Once auctioned, the Goldars will receive good money after royalty and taxes are deducted. For now, the family is waiting like many others in Panna who live with the hope that the next stone they dig up might change their fate.
Read More