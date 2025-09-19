ETV Bharat / state

Will Luck Shine On Panna Lady Who Deposited Eight Diamonds, She Found From Her Farmland, For Auction

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST 2 Min Read

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): That day was no different for Rachna Goldar till something bright shone in the soil as she scratched and rummaged a part of her farmland. Like any normal day, with dreams of bumping into some precious stones, she, along with her husband Radha Raman Goldar, was digging the land she had taken on lease on her private farm in Badgadi Khurd, about 25 kilometers from Panna, when the couple struck diamond! The glittering stones (ETV Bharat) And it was not one or two but eight gems were found during routine unearthing of the soil in a week. After getting it all, Rachna, without delay, rushed to the Panna Diamond Office, where they were weighed and registered. Famous as the land of diamonds and other precious stones, Panna has long been known for changing fortunes overnight. Here, the lives of ordinary farmers and labourers change in an instant when they dig up sparkling treasures.