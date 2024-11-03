'Will Kill You Like Baba Siddique:' Yogi Adityanath Gets Death Threat, Maharashtra Woman Behind Message Held

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is likely to come to Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign, received a death threat from an academically sound but mentally unstable woman, police said on Sunday.

The Mumbai police said a 24-year-old woman has been held for the death threat to Adityanath. The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in the Ulhasnagar area of the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. Her father is in the timber business, the official said.

The message from an unknown number read, "If Yogi Adityanath does not resign within 10 days, we will kill him like Baba Siddiqui."

The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said. The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said.