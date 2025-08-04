'Will Impact Tourism': Traders, Oppn Fume Over Mandatory Registration For Tourists In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie

Mussoorie: The Uttarakhand Tourism Department's recent order mandating online registration for tourists before visiting 'Queen of the Hills' Mussoorie has irked local traders and Opposition leaders, who expressed concerns stating that the move will have a direct impact on tourism.

While the government has said that the purpose of this exercise is to control the crowd and assess the exact number of tourists, it has reportedly sparked confusion among many.

Traders and hoteliers are apprehensive that this rule will drive away last-minute tourists, who, they said, make up the bulk of Mussoorie's weekend and holiday visitors. As per sources, many of the tourists are unaware of the new guidelines, and there's confusion on social media that entry will not be allowed without registration.

Tourists at Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

Ajay Bhargava, General Secretary of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, warned, "Around 60-70 percent of tourists make last-minute plans. If advance registration is forced, they will just go to Shimla or Nainital instead."

Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur termed the policy "impractical" and said, "This policy of the government will not be successful practically. There is no internet everywhere, and not every tourist is tech-savvy. The government has failed to provide better facilities to tourists in Mussoorie, and now it is making unnecessary rules. If the registration rule is not removed, we will launch protest."

Traders also echoed similar sentiments. Jagjit Kukreja of the Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association said, "Make registration optional instead of mandating it. Registration facility should be provided at hotel check-ins. First run it as a pilot, then make an assessment. A proper awareness campaign should be launched to provide information to the tourists."

Traders, Oppn Fume Over Mandatory Registration For Tourists In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie (ETV Bharat)

He added that if the government doesn't roll back the decision, traders will be forced to take to the streets.

On the other hand, BJP Yuva Morcha state member Aryan Dev Uniyal stated that the decision was necessary but also cited that local administration should come up with more clarity on this. "The decision is necessary, but the administration has failed to maintain clarity, which is why there is confusion."

The Tourism Department maintained that this move is essential. "Online registration will help us track the number of visitors, plan better for parking, and maintain the ecological balance of the hill station," an official said.