Will Hasin Jahan Contest Bengal Election? Ticket Buzz Grows Over Her Meeting With Bengal Cong Chief
Published : September 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST|
Updated : September 14, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, is likely to contest elections in West Bengal. According to sources, the Congress may field her during the assembly elections scheduled next year.
The party is busy picking candidates for the next election. Hasin's presence at the Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday created a buzz. A Congress source claims that she may be nominated from one of the seats in Birbhum in the next assembly elections. She has also had preliminary talks with West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhankar Sarkar in this regard.
However, the Congress is yet to officially announce that she will be given a party ticket. Sources further said Jahan has conveyed her keenness to be part of Congress's election campaigns. This is not the first time Hasina Jahan has gone to the Congress office.
Earlier, she went to the Congress office during the tenure of the late Congress president Somen Mitra. However, Hasin did not divulge any details about the meeting. When contacted, she said, "I'll not say anything now. First, listen to what Pradesh Congress President Subhankar Sarkar says. Then, I'll speak." Attempts to contact Pradesh Congress President Subhankar Sarkar were unsuccessful as he did not pick up the phone. A Congress leader close to Subhankar said that he was busy with meetings.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the Pradesh Congress have been holding several meetings since last Thursday. National Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting at a hotel in Kolkata.
A few days ago, some representatives of the Matua community of Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Bihar.
On Sunday, the state Congress president launched 'satyagraha' on the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Thakurnagr will witness an event of this scale after almost 20 years. District Congress President Indrani Dutta Chatterjee will attend the event. Similarly, a public signature campaign has begun in support of Rahul Gandhi's slogan 'Vote Chor Godi Chod'. This campaign will continue in West Bengal as well as across the country till October 15.
Sources said Rahul has expressed his desire to visit Bengal after receiving a good response in Bihar. State Congress leaders want Rahul to visit the state in view of next year's assembly election.