Will Hasin Jahan Contest Bengal Election? Ticket Buzz Grows Over Her Meeting With Bengal Cong Chief

Kolkata: Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, is likely to contest elections in West Bengal. According to sources, the Congress may field her during the assembly elections scheduled next year.

The party is busy picking candidates for the next election. Hasin's presence at the Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday created a buzz. A Congress source claims that she may be nominated from one of the seats in Birbhum in the next assembly elections. She has also had preliminary talks with West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhankar Sarkar in this regard.

However, the Congress is yet to officially announce that she will be given a party ticket. Sources further said Jahan has conveyed her keenness to be part of Congress's election campaigns. This is not the first time Hasina Jahan has gone to the Congress office.

Earlier, she went to the Congress office during the tenure of the late Congress president Somen Mitra. However, Hasin did not divulge any details about the meeting. When contacted, she said, "I'll not say anything now. First, listen to what Pradesh Congress President Subhankar Sarkar says. Then, I'll speak." Attempts to contact Pradesh Congress President Subhankar Sarkar were unsuccessful as he did not pick up the phone. A Congress leader close to Subhankar said that he was busy with meetings.