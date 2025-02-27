ETV Bharat / state

Will Give SYSTRA Fresh Hearing As Directed HC, Says MMRDA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday said it would issue a fresh “speaking order” after granting French consultant Systra a hearing following a direction from the Bombay High Court.

The HC on Tuesday quashed a contract termination notice by the MMRDA to Systra, which has accused several officials of the authority of corruption related to Metro rail projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, calling it “arbitrary and unfair”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the planning body said it would also give a fresh hearing to SYSTRA India as directed by the high court. “MMRDA fully respects the court’s directive and will issue a fresh speaking order after affording SYSTRA India a hearing,” it said.

With Systra’s graft charges kicking up a political firestorm, sources said earlier that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department, has asked the Additional Chief Secretary (UD-1) to “inspect the matter” after hearing officials of the French firm as well as the MMRDA and submit a report to him in 15 days.

Justifying its notice, MMRDA said that SYSTRA India continued to submit flawed cost estimates even after earlier notices, leading to financial and operational risks for its projects. “The decision to proceed with termination was made in the best interest of efficient project execution and safeguarding public funds,” said the MMRDA statement.

It also claimed that the court decision reinforces MMRDA’s authority to proceed as per contractual provisions. “The court did not grant SYSTRA India’s request for specific performance and instead directed MMRDA to issue a speaking order after giving SYSTRA India an opportunity to present its case,” reads the statement.

The issue gained attention when the French Embassy sent a letter on November 12, 2024, to Rupinder Singh, the Resident Commissioner of Maharashtra in Delhi and asked the state government to investigate the matter thoroughly and to "resolve the situation", citing Systra's complaints of "severe harassment" encountered while serving as a general consultant on MMRDA projects.