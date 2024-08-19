'Will Get You Garlanded With Shoes, Force You Into Semi-squatting Position': Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi Threatens Officers In Viral Video

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Amid an uproar over the closure of Juhi Bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, BJP MLA from Kidwai Nagar, Mahesh Trivedi threatened to “garland with shoes” and “force into a semi-squatting posture” as means of punishment and even threw expletives at the concerned officers. The video of the BJP MLA's heated exchange with the officers has gone viral on social media.

The video is said to be of the meeting of Mahesh Trivedi with the officials of Jal Nigam on Sunday in the aftermath of three deaths caused by the overflowing of the drainage water.

The Juhi Bridge located in Kanpur South was overflowing due to sewer on Saturday, due to which the bridge had to be closed even without rain. During the inspection of Municipal Commissioner and Chief Engineer, it was found that the motor of the pumping station built on the bridge has broken down, due to which water is not being drained.

In the viral video, the BJP MLA is seen warning the CEO and project manager of the company to improve the system soon.

“You are the CEO. Are you here to deal in deaths. I will make people garland you with shoes, force you into semi-squatting position by holding ears in the middle of water and take you in front of the public,” the BJP MLA is seen telling the officers. He is also seen throwing expletives at them for not picking up calls by the people over the issue.

"Have you people made a joke of this? You all are merchants of death. You have no shame. People are dying here by drowning in water and you people are making a joke,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi said that three people have died due to the water-logging. “We have also told their in-charge that if a permanent solution is not found, then public punishment will be given. I am a public servant and as soon as I got information about the problems of the local people, I reached there and came to know that the local people are facing problems because of a company,” he added.