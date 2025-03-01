‘Will Firmly Resist Hindi Imposition’: MK Stalin Pledges On Birthday

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, receiving wishes from political leaders, party workers, and film personalities.
As part of his birthday celebrations, he inaugurated the student enrollment process for the 2025-26 academic year at Lady Willingdon Government Model Higher Secondary School in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. He also paid floral tributes at the memorials of former Tamil Nadu leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. Stalin also paid respects to the statue of Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar, a leading social activist and architect of Dravidian politics.
Later, Stalin also met his mother at his residence in Gopalapuram, and he visited his late family member Murasoli Selvam's house to offer tributes.
Speaking on the occasion, he took a pledge to “never compromise Tamil Nadu’s welfare and future for anyone and will firmly resist Hindi imposition.”
“During my birthday rally yesterday, leaders from the INDIA alliance participated. At that stage, I reiterated that Tamil Nadu demands autonomy, rejects Hindi imposition, and upholds the two-language policy. This is my birthday message,” Stalin said, addressing the media.
On Friday, he posted on X in Tamil, saying, “BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, ‘You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India.’”
“In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly,” he wrote. “Students should not be burdened with extra languages. They should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. If needed, they can learn any language later. True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition,” he adds.
Regarding criticism from newly formed political parties targeting the DMK, he stated, “I am not concerned about that. My only focus is on the welfare of Tamil Nadu and securing state rights.”
On the issue of constituency delimitation, he dismissed the Union government's accusations, saying, “If there is no issue, then I don’t need to respond.”
Concluding his celebrations, Stalin cut a cake with party leaders at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, where DMK members took an oath to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s future and protect state rights under his leadership.
