‘Will Firmly Resist Hindi Imposition’: MK Stalin Pledges On Birthday

MK Stalin paying floral tributes at the memorials of former Tamil Nadu leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. ( ‘Will Firmly Resist Hindi Imposition’: MK Stalin Pledges On His Birthday )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, receiving wishes from political leaders, party workers, and film personalities.

As part of his birthday celebrations, he inaugurated the student enrollment process for the 2025-26 academic year at Lady Willingdon Government Model Higher Secondary School in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. He also paid floral tributes at the memorials of former Tamil Nadu leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. Stalin also paid respects to the statue of Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar, a leading social activist and architect of Dravidian politics.

Later, Stalin also met his mother at his residence in Gopalapuram, and he visited his late family member Murasoli Selvam's house to offer tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, he took a pledge to “never compromise Tamil Nadu’s welfare and future for anyone and will firmly resist Hindi imposition.”

“During my birthday rally yesterday, leaders from the INDIA alliance participated. At that stage, I reiterated that Tamil Nadu demands autonomy, rejects Hindi imposition, and upholds the two-language policy. This is my birthday message,” Stalin said, addressing the media.