Will File Defamation Suit Against Kejriwal If He Doesn't Apologise: Haryana CM Slams AAP's "Water Terrorism" Accusations

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and AAP over the latter's "water terrorism" accusations, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini said that the state government will file a defamation suit against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the latter fails to apologise to the people for accusing of polluting Yamuna by dumping industrial waste into it.

"Kejriwal has said that the engineers of Delhi Jal Board stopped the water from coming to Delhi as they found it was poisoned. I want to ask how did the engineers conclude that there is poison in Yamuna? Kejriwal should tell which poison was put into the water? How many tonnes of poison was added? How was the water stopped at the border? If so then was any wall built? Where was it built? If the water was poisonous, then how many fish died due to the poisonous water?" Saini asked a host of questions to the AAP convenor.

The Haryana CM further alleged that Kejriwal has lost his mental balance after sensing defeat in the upcoming Delhi elections and so resorting to such cheap politics. "Arvind Kejriwal has no match in doing cheap and false politics. Kejriwal insulted the soil where he was born. The people of Haryana consider Yamuna holy and worship it so why would they add poison into the water? Kejriwal had made a false promise in 2020 that if Yamuna is not saved from getting polluted, then he will never ask for votes. Now, seeing his defeat in the elections, Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," Saini explained.

"Arvind Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi otherwise we will file a defamation suit against him," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Haryana's women and child development minister Shruti Chaudhary said a leader who makes such irresponsible statement should be discarded by the people.

"After hearing such statements, such a leader should be removed by the people. This is a very irresponsible statement and is likely to spread anarchy. Yamuna covers a distance of 220 km from Hathinikund Barrage to Wazirabad Barrage. The pollution level is 2-3 mg/litre, which is equal to zero. Arvind Kejriwal should apologise" Chaudhary said.

She further said that Haryana's jurisdiction ends at Wazirabad and the Delhi government sends the contaminated water back to Haryana which is then sent to Palwal, Faridabad and Mewat districts.

"The Centre allocated Rs 8000 crore to the Delhi government for cleaning Yamuna but they (AAP) did nothing. Now they are trying to mislead people. Such a statement is very shameful and he should apologise to the people of Delhi and Haryana," she added.