Will Examine Allegations Against CM's Political Secretary, Top Cop in Kerala: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said on Monday that the party and the Left government will thoroughly examine all allegations made by LDF legislator P V Anvar against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi, and senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by businessman-turned-politician and two-time MLA P V Anvar, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that "all aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with the necessary seriousness, and a stand will be taken accordingly."

Nilambur MLA Anvar has accused Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly. Anvar alleged Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.