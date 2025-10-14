ETV Bharat / state

'Will Die Than Vote For NC': Sajad Lone To Abstain From Voting In Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for Rajya Sabha elections on October 24, independent legislator and Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone has announced he will abstain from voting, citing his political rivalry with the National Conference (NC).

Lone, who represents the Handwara constituency in Kupwara district, ruled out any possibility of backing NC candidates. “I will die but never vote for the National Conference, neither ideologically nor otherwise,” Lone said.

His decision comes just a day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the Rajya Sabha polls a “true test” for legislators to declare where they stand with respect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Omar said the voting will expose the friends and opponents of the BJP.

Lone hit back at Omar’s remarks, saying, “What does he (Omar Abdullah) think of himself, Maharaja Hari Singh or Yuvraj? You took votes from the Kashmiri people but sit in the lap of the BJP,” he said.

With Lone’s declared abstention, the voting strength in the 90-member Legislative Assembly has reduced to 87. The Assembly currently has 88 sitting MLAs, with two seats vacant following the deaths and resignations of BJP's Devender Singh Rana and NC’s Omar Abdullah from Budgam.