'Will Die Than Vote For NC': Sajad Lone To Abstain From Voting In Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
The PC chief's remarks came day after CM Omar Abdullah said the polls were a "true test" for leaders over their pro or anti-BJP stance.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for Rajya Sabha elections on October 24, independent legislator and Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone has announced he will abstain from voting, citing his political rivalry with the National Conference (NC).
Lone, who represents the Handwara constituency in Kupwara district, ruled out any possibility of backing NC candidates. “I will die but never vote for the National Conference, neither ideologically nor otherwise,” Lone said.
His decision comes just a day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the Rajya Sabha polls a “true test” for legislators to declare where they stand with respect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Omar said the voting will expose the friends and opponents of the BJP.
Lone hit back at Omar’s remarks, saying, “What does he (Omar Abdullah) think of himself, Maharaja Hari Singh or Yuvraj? You took votes from the Kashmiri people but sit in the lap of the BJP,” he said.
With Lone’s declared abstention, the voting strength in the 90-member Legislative Assembly has reduced to 87. The Assembly currently has 88 sitting MLAs, with two seats vacant following the deaths and resignations of BJP's Devender Singh Rana and NC’s Omar Abdullah from Budgam.
In addition to Sajad, Aam Aadmi Party leaders say their lone MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, who is currently in Kathua jail, is also unlikely to vote. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday scheduled his next hearing for November 7, 14 days after the voting. AAP leaders say Malik’s chances of voting or attending the upcoming Assembly session from October 24 appear grim due to the date of hearing.
The other legislators including three of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), independents Sheikh Khursheed from Langate, Shabir Kullay from Shopian, Rameshwar Singh of Bani constituency of Kathua district have kept their cards close to the chest.
Seven candidates-four from National Conference and three from BJP- are contesting the elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats which were vacant since February 2021. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued three separate notifications for these four seats. While the NC is comfortably placed for the first and second seats; it can win the third seat while the BJP has high chances on the fourth seat given its number of MLAs.
The NC commands the support of 41 MLAs and claims backing of six Congress MLAs, five Independents, and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, totaling 53 votes. The BJP has 28 MLAs. The rest are spread among smaller parties including PDP (3), Peoples Conference (1), Aam Aadmi Party (1), and one independent MLA, Sheikh Khursheed aligned with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Engineer Rashid.
