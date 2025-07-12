Will The Deteriorating Law And Order Situation Snatch The 'Jungle Raj' Issue From The NDA

By Dev Raj

Patna: A 35-year-old departmental store owner, Vikram Jha, was gunned down on Friday night by unidentified miscreants. He was sitting at the cash counter and was about to call it a day.

A 17-year-old boy, Raju Kumar, a worker with a tent, decorative lights and music system supplier, was shot in his mouth and killed in Khagaria district during the wee hours of Saturday. He had gone to work at a marriage ceremony, and his naked body was found around 300 metres from the venue.

These are not just a couple of examples of several killings that are happening every day in poll-bound Bihar. The people have not forgotten how a famous industrialist, Gopal Khemka, was shot point-blank outside the gates of his residence last week. Add to these numerous cases of rapes, dacoities, robberies, attempts to murder, and other incidents that are happening daily.

With Assembly elections expected to be held around November, will the prevailing law and order situation snatch the issue of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or the rule of the jungle) from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has consistently raised it in all the elections in the past two decades to target the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its allies from 1990 to 2005?

The Patna High Court, while hearing a petition in August 1997, had remarked that there was no state government worth the name and ‘jungle raj’ prevailed in Bihar. Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi was the then Chief Minister, and the then Opposition has used the term ‘jungle raj’ to attack the RJD since then.

Congress’ national spokesperson and the chairperson of its social and digital media platforms, Supriya Srinate, slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government on Saturday and alleged that the people of the state were now terming it as the “gun spewing gunda raj (rule of goons).

Speaking in Patna, she recounted the murders of nine well-known businessmen and entrepreneurs in the state over the past six months, including that of Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, land dealers Anjani Singh and Razi Ahmad, departmental store owner Vinay Gupta, soil seller Ramesh Chandra, jeweller Sanjay Agrawal, hospital director Surabhi Kumari, cloth trader Vinod Mehta in Patna and other parts of Bihar.

“There have been 116 murders and 41 rapes in just the Patna district this year. You can imagine the situation across Bihar from this. The police were attacked 1297 times in the state in the last few years,” Supriya said.

The Congress leader quoted National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data since 2005 to stress that the total incidents of crime rose from 1.08 lakh in 2005 (when Nitish came to power in the state) to 3.48 lakh in 2022, marking a 323 per cent increase.

“Bihar is in the second place in the country after Uttar Pradesh with regard to murders. Over 53,150 people have been killed in the first 17 years of Nitish’s rule. The state is also in second place in the country in cases of attempted murder. There were over 98,000 such incidents during this period, indicating a 262 per cent increase. Taken together, there have been 5.6 lakh heinous crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom and dacoity in this period, showing a 206 per cent rise, while crimes against women rose by 336 per cent and 2.22 lakh females became its victims,” Srinate said.

The Congress leader pointed out that as per the NCRB, kidnapping of women in Bihar rose by 1097 per cent between 2005 and 2022 and crime against children increased by a shocking 7062 per cent during the period, in which 62,830 kids were victims. Similarly, the state was in the second position in atrocities against Dalits.

She also recounted individual incidents of several murders, rapes, other crimes, and gang wars that occurred in the state this year, in which a large number of people were killed and injured.

RJD, which leads the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, also raised the issue of Jha’s murder and put the ruling dispensation on the mat.

“One more businessman shot dead in Patna. The DK Tax and transfer industry is the main reason behind the anarchical situation in the state. Why is the ‘unconscious’ Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the several murders happening daily? The corrupt ‘bhuja’ party should answer,” RJD leader Tejashwi said on social media platform X.

The ‘DK Tax’ is Tejashwi’s allegation about a particular bureaucrat indulging in corrupt practices. He also alluded to suspected health issues of the Chief Minister, while the ‘bhuja’ party was a reference to the top ministers eating together roasted grains in the evening while indulging in light banter.

An RJD general secretary told ETV Bharat that the rising crime in Bihar has further disenchanted the voters from the NDA governance.

Bihar-based Development Research Institute (DRI) director DM Diwakar said that the present situation in Bihar was more dangerous than the RJD era, when the incidents of kidnapping for ransom were at their zenith.

“The present situation is a result of prevailing poverty, unemployment, collapse of educational and health systems, and extreme corruption. The immense inequality in society is the main reason behind the rising crime across the state. The youths are taking up the illegal paths, and the big gangsters and mafia are using them,” Diwakar told ETV Bharat.

Diwakar, who is also a former director and professor of Patna-based AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, asserted that though Bihar made immense strides in infrastructure development during Nitish’s reign, it was still at the lowest rung in matters of per capita income, malnutrition, and similar socio-economic development parameters.

“The crime situation will reflect in two ways in the forthcoming Assembly elections. On one hand, the mafia and gangsters, and the money and liquor supplied by them, would be used by political parties to influence voters. On the other hand, the poor people indulge in political participation to get relief from the prevailing circumstances. They vote with this aim in their minds,” Diwakar added.

The bigger parties in the NDA, like Nitish’s Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are not making much noise over the law and order situation in the state, and asserting that all was well, while the entire hue and cry was by the Opposition. However, the smaller parties in the alliance are alarmed about it and have started expressing their concerns.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, fired the first volley of concern.

“The Biharis will keep getting sacrificed in how many more murders? The Bihar Police’s responsibility is beyond my understanding,” Chirag said in a post on X on Saturday.

The rising crime graph did not escape the attention of Hindustan Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) founder and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, he blamed it on the RJD.

“The RJD people are getting the crimes committed, while the blame is being heaped on the government. Way to go for alliance ethics! We have a saying that means eating jaggery while avoiding sweets made from it. This is not good,” Manjhi posted on X.

“Though let me tell one thing, the mafia are now not entertained at the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence, but are gunned down. Those who raise questions on the law and order situation should understand this,” Manjhi added in the post.

Though the HAMS leader by default accepted the increase in crime, his post was also seen as a retort to Chirag, as both the leaders are squabbling to project themselves as the biggest well-wishers of the Dalits, and get more seats to contest under the NDA umbrella in the coming Assembly polls.

However, there is a general feeling among the NDA leaders also that if the deterioration in the law and order situation is not checked, it could influence the poll outcome in the state.

