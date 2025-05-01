"Will Defeat Mamata, Send My Brother To Jail": Suvendu Warns West Bengal CM, Abhishek

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he will defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after eight months and send Trinamool Congress MP behind the bars.

"I don't see anything left or right. I will defeat Mamata Banerjee after eight months," said Suvendu, who had switched to BJP a few months before the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a desperate attempt to defeat TMC, the saffron party could bag only 77 out of 294 seats though Suvendu himself managed to win from Nandigram by defeating Mamata.

The BJP leader, who had earlier given a call for 'Bhaipo (nephew) Hathao' from a gathering at Medinipur Collegiate ground, today once again hit out at Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee, saying, "I will put my brother in jail."

Commenting on the massive fire that broke out at a hotel in central Kolkata on Tuesday, Suvendu alleged that despite being at a stone's throw distance from the spot, fire tenders arrived around 45 minutes late. "The hydraulic ladder was also taking a break like the Chief Minister. If the rescue work could have been done faster, many people might have been saved," he said.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar went to the spot on Wednesday and Suvendu on Thursday morning. Suvendu inspected the situation there and spoke to the locals.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) morning, I called BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh and then district president Tamoghna Ghosh. BJP workers were sent. After that, I spoke to councillors Vijay Ojha and Tapas Roy. The government and the police were hiding the dead toll, which is a matter of great concern. Since there was no helpline number, we started helping the relatives by giving Sajal Ghosh's second number on social media.''

Suvendu also brought up the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence saying, "Despite being busy with the Kashmir issue, PM has expressed his grief over the fire in Bengal on social media at 9:30 am yesterday. But our Chief Minister was sleeping. Before the Prime Minister posted on social media, nothing was posted online by the Chief Minister. Even there was no information about the financial assistance, where the victims were kept or helpline number."

Suvendu was accompanied by BJP leaders namely Tapas Roy, Tamoghan Ghosh and several other workers.

He also alleged that eight major fire incidents have occurred in this city since Mamata became the Chief Minister and over 100 people lost their lives. "This government is only busy with the politics of allowances and appeasement. That is why the business hubs of Kolkata have turned into ghost houses. If this can happen in a place like Kolkata, then it is easy to imagine what the situation will be in the districts and subdivisions where there is no fire brigade," he said.

The BJP leader lashed out at Jorasanko police station and alleged that Kolkata Municipal Corporation is not providing services despite increasing the tax. He demanded that mayor Firhad Hakim should resign taking responsibility for this fire and state fire minister Sujit Bose be arrested.